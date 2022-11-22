Meta Is Rolling Out New Feature For Teens On Instagram & facebook

The social media giant, Meta is rolling out new privacy updates for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook. The primary purpose of this new feature is to protect them from online harm. From now, anyone who will join Facebook under the age of 16, or under 18 in some countries, will automatically have more private settings.

Meta Announces New Feature Privacy Updates for Teens

Reports claim that the company is also testing methods in order to prevent teenagers from messaging suspicious adults they are not connected. So, it is quite clear that the platform won’t display them in the People You May Know recommendations. As per the blog post, users under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will have more private settings by default when they will join Facebook. All the teens who are already on the platform will be able to change their settings to privacy for:

Who can see their friends list

Who can check the people, Pages, and lists they follow

Who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile

Reviewing posts they’re tagged in before the post appears on their profile

Who is allowed to comment on their public posts

The latest privacy update also created a number of tools for teens to inform Meta if something makes them feel uncomfortable while using the applications. The social media giant is also developing tools to prevent the online spread of self-generated intimate photographs. The company said:

”We’re working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent,”

Moreover, Meta is also working with Thorn and their NoFiltr brand in order to create educational materials which will help teenagers to reduce the shame and stigma surrounding intimate images. The company claims that once the platform is developed, it will also be leveraged by other organizations in the technology sector.

