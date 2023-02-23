Meta’s Messenger ‘Roll Call’ Feature Will Let You See What Everyone Is Up to In Group chat

Meta is reportedly internally testing a new Messenger feature. It is actually a Messenger Roll Call feature that would let you see what everyone is up to in a group chat via their front and back cameras. It is just like a private version of BeReal which was spotted on Instagram last year, however, now a more fleshed-out version has shown up in Messenger.

The point worth mentioning here is that the feature is an internal prototype and not testing externally. It has been told by Meta spokesperson Liz Sweeney, however, don’t you worry. There are a few screenshots that do still give us an idea of how it could work. Would it ever make it to Messenger or other Meta apps? According to Navarra’s post, users in a Messenger group chat will get five minutes in order to respond to a roll call with their own pictures.

Let me tell you that the person initiating the roll call can add custom prompts to request pictures of people’s lunches or pets. Just like BeReal, users wouldn’t be able to view other people’s roll call submissions until they had posted their own.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen social giant Meta working on a feature that works exactly like BeReal. In December, Meta announced it was testing something called Candid Stories for Instagram. This feature will give you a daily notification reminding you to make a candid post, which people will be able to only see after making a candid post of their own. The company revealed to be working on something similar for Facebook Stories.