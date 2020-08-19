Pakistan-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala has been appointed as the new dean of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) School of Science. According to MIT News, Nergis will be the first-ever female to serve as dean at MIT’s School of Science. Due to which, many see this as a great endeavor made by the Pakistan-born women.

MIT Appoints Pakistan-born Astrophysicist Nergis as its New Dean

Nergis is pretty famous for her impressive work in gravitational-wave detection, which she carried out as a leading member of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). She has received plenty of awards and honors for her research and teaching. In addition to that, she has been acting as associate head of the department of physics at MIT since 2015

On the occasion, MIT President L Rafael Reif said,

Nergis’s brilliance as a researcher and educator speaks eloquently for itself. What excites me equally about her appointment as dean are the qualities I have seen in her as a leader: She is a deft, collaborative problem-solver, a wise and generous colleague, an incomparable mentor, and a champion for inclusive excellence. As we prepare for the start of this most unusual academic year, it gives me great comfort to know that the School of Science will remain in such capable hands.

In reply, Mavalvala said, “I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people,” during her time as associate department head. She gave credit to many students and colleagues she has worked closely with.

Nergis Mavalvala is excited and optimistic about her role as a dean ahead, even as she acknowledges the unprecedented challenges the school faces in these perilous times.

