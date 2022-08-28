Mobile Operators Offer Free Calls in Flood-Affected Areas

Flood-affected areas

Cellular Mobile Operators will give free on-net phone calls to all the users in flood-affected areas with zero or no balance.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, there would be no call setup fees and users with no balance will be allowed to make on-net calls.

PTA is constantly checking communication channels in impacted regions to ensure connectivity and provide information as needed.

Meanwhile, Jazz has stated that it would provide free minutes to clients for Jazz-Jazz and Jazz-PTCL conversations in order to assist individuals in flood-affected areas and continue relief efforts.

Donate to the Flood Relief Fund by SMS

Furthermore, the PTA has announced the 9999 SMS code for Flood Relief Donations, which will allow mobile users to give monies to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, which will assist those impacted by catastrophic floods around the country.

You may contribute Rs. 10 using the service by texting ‘fund’ and sending an SMS to ‘9999’.

 

