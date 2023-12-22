MoiTT to Transform private IT co-working spaces into E-Rozgar Centers

The E-rozgar initiative of the government is an excellent step towards digitization. To further strengthen the digitization process, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has announced plans to integrate already-working private IT co-working spaces into the e-Rozgar Centers initiative. The new initiative is set to transform more than a dozen private co-working spaces across Punjab into e-Rozgar centers.

Moreover, the sources said that the plan includes providing government grants to these co-working spaces. It will allow them to upgrade their infrastructure, which will assist them in meeting the evolving demands of the modern digital era. As per sources, MoiTT has already sent the PC-1 proposal for approval of the e-Rozgar Centers project to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Officials at MoiTT believe that this initiative is designed to offer a substantial boost to the IT ecosystem in the country. Moreover, the ministry has already chosen various private co-working spaces, primarily located in Punjab, that will be instantly transformed into e-Rozgar centers.

Dr. Umar Saif, the Minister for IT and Telecom, is slated to inaugurate the first e-Rozgar center in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the sources suggest that the government is set to offer a 100 percent subsidy on interest rates for the setting up of e-Rozgar centers. The building owners will be offered interest-free loans. The major chunk of the subsidy will be funded by Ignite and supplemented by grants from the PSDP. In addition, the government is offering loans of up to 10 million rupees to each e-Rozgar center for infrastructure development.

Besides, it is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has been nominated as the executing body for the e-Rozgar Centers project. In their proposal, the PSEB has asked for PKR 1 billion to set up 250 e-Rozgar centers.

