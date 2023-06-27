Smashlike platform fighter MultiVersus is officially dead after 11 months in open beta. However, the full release is now due in 2024. Back in March, it was announced the game’s beta test would finally come to a stop, with developer Player First Games pulling the plug on the servers on 25th June.

This allows them to fully focus on improving and refining the game without having to worry about the live experience. The plan is for MultiVersus to make a grand return sometime in “early” 2024. It will be new and improved based on the feedback of players.

MultiVersus is Officially Dead but Promises a 2024 Comeback

No refunds will be offered to players who spent money on the free–to–play fighter’s upgraded versions, premium currency, store items or battle passes. Anything purchased, including unused currency, will be available to use once the game returns with a full launch.

Players who own the game and downloaded it before April 4 will still be able to play its training and local multiplayer modes, with all characters and cosmetic items from the battle pass and store fully unlocked during the game’s hiatus.

If you have the game installed, you can still play it in a limited capacity. You’ll have access to local matches and the training room. However, all the online modes and features are no longer available.

The gameplay will feature a wide spread of familiar characters like Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Rick and Morty, and many others. We are not sure when exactly the game will be available again.

