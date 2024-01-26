NADRA Launches An Official WhatsApp Channel To Provide Real-Time Updates

In a groundbreaking move, the National Database and Registration Authority, NADRA has introduced an official WhatsApp channel. It will help to deliver real-time and accurate information to citizens. A NADRA spokesperson highlighted the significance of this modern initiative. According to him, the all-new initiative is a testament to the organization’s commitment to leveraging technology for public service enhancement. NADRA also reassured the public that every possible effort will be exercised to provide quick and timely dissemination of information through this innovative platform. NADRA WhatsApp Channel will revolutionize the way public service agencies connect with the community.

No doubt, this forward-thinking step highlights NADRA’s dedication to adopting modern communication methods. Moreover, it also accentuates its pledge to keep citizens well-informed and up-to-date. The WhatsApp channel is developed to revolutionize the way public service agencies connect with society. It will prove to be a seamless and efficient medium for information delivery.

نادرا واٹس ایپ چینل

سبسکرائب کریں اور نادرا سے متعلق ہر قسم کی درست معلومات حاصل کریں شہریوں کی معلومات اور رہنمائی کے لئے نادرا کی ایک اور سہولت ہمارے واٹس ایپ چینل کو سبسکرائب کریں اور جانیں

-نادرا کے تازہ ترین اپ ڈیٹس -خدمات اور سہولیات کے بارے میں مکمل معلومات

-پراڈکٹس… — NADRA (@NadraPak) January 23, 2024

NADRA continues to lead the way in employing technology for the advantage of citizens. The WhatsApp Channel is one of the biggest proofs for that. You can subscribe to NADRA’s official channel by heading to this link. The launch of the NADRA WhatsApp channel aspires to impede the spread of misinformation and establish trust between the government authority and the public. The authority noted:

“The substantial increase in subscribers to the WhatsApp channel indicates a positive response from citizens,”

According to NADRA, this initiative will facilitate efficient information sharing and promote a sense of transparency and credibility. The platform will help all the citizens to get information about all NADRA services and products quite easily. People will not have to call NADRA helplines or go to the centers to get real-time updates anymore.