Now You Can Get Your CNIC or FRC Online Through NADRA PAK ID App

NADRA launched the PAK Identity mobile app in March 2023 to facilitate its citizens. It allows people especially overseas Pakistanis to apply for identity documents. The mobile app also comes with a document identification system and biometric verification facility. It helps to upload required documents directly through the app. However, it is pertinent to mention here that all Pakistani citizens have been able to apply for renewal of their CNICs and FRCs through this app. If they wanted to get their hands on a new CNIC or FRC, they would have to visit NADRA offices. Recently, NADRA has made things easier as they have introduced the feature of online CNIC & FRC application through the PAK ID App.

NADRA App Now Allows To Apply For New CNIC/FRC Online

The app has become quite handy, as you don’t have to stand in long lines. The latest version of the NADRA App offers a wide range of ID issuance services, including:

Uploading documents

Submitting documents

Taking photographs & fingerprints

Digital signatures using phones

After completing the process through the app, the applicants can get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep. It would not be wrong to say that the NADRA Pak ID mobile app has made photo upload, fingerprint verification, and online payment quite easy.

NADRA Smart NIC Fee

NIC fees for all services differ according to the selected processing time: normal, urgent, or executive. Let’s have a look at the table shared below:

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive New CNIC – – – New Smart NIC PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Modification PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Duplicate PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Renewal PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 CNIC Cancellation (Due to death) PKR 50 – –

NADRA CRC /B-Form Fee

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive CRC New/Duplicate/Modification PKR 50 – PKR 500

NADRA FRC Fee

Categories/Type Service Normal Urgent Executive FRC PKR 1000 – PKR 1000 You can also check the status of your application by texting the tracking ID provided to you by NADRA to 8400. It will provide you with all the details regarding the status of your CNIC/FRC or any identity document on the same or the next day. However, if both ways don’t work for some reason, you can call the NADRA helpline at +9251111786100.