Netflix To Launch A Remastered ‘World Of Goo’ On May 23

According to the latest reports, all Netflix users will soon be able to log into their Netflix accounts and build bridges, towers, zeppelins, and other structures with jiggly talking balls of goo. What? Yes, you heard right! If you don’t know let me tell you that World of Goo is a physics-based hit game by indie developer 2D Boy. The good part of the news is that it is now being remastered for mobiles exclusively for the streaming giant, Netflix. So, are you guys excited?
World of Goo Is Being Remastered For Netflix
The Remastered ‘World of Goo’ will launch on May 23rd. All Netflix users can play it for free, with no ads on in-app purchases without any worries about your membership tier. The highly anticipated physics game launched back in 2008 for Microsoft Windows and Wii. After some time, it also made its way to Android and iOS, Mac OS, Linux, and Switch.
All players will have to use the balls of goo to construct structures and get over holes, hills, and other barriers in order to win a level in this game. The point worth mentioning here is that there are many species of goo, and each one of them has its own unique ability.
The remastered version is tipped to feature the same levels, puzzles, and areas, however, the art has been revamped to double the resolution of the original game. The physics game has also been optimized for the latest screen sizes so that it would look good on any gadget. The game is expected to save your progress across devices, however, keep in your mind that it tracks each profile separately.
Back in March, the streaming giant announced its plans to add around 40 more titles to its gaming library, in expectancies that you can find at least one that attracts you. Back then, Netflix’s VP of external games Leanne Loombe stated that users are mostly drawn to three distinct types of games. World of Goo definitely fits one of those categories. So, brace yourselves for the upcoming remastered version as it is coming soon.
Also Read: Oppo A98 5G High-Resolution Renders Surfaced Online – (phoneworld.com.pk)