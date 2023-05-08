Like all other smartphone makers, Oppo has been introducing new handsets on a regular basis. Among the upcoming Oppo Phones, the A98 5G has been moving through the pipeline of rumors and leaks for some time now. Let me tell you that the handset has also gathered multiple certifications together with a massive spec leak. Recently, Oppo A98 5G high-resolution renders surfaced online giving us a better look at the upcoming device in two colors – Dreamy Blue and Cool Black. The point worth mentioning here is that the upcoming Oppo smartphone boasts a distinctive design on the back, underneath the camera island.
Rumored Oppo A98 5G Specs
The highly anticipated Oppo A98 5G will reportedly sport a 6.72-inch, HD+, 120Hz LCD. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per camera details, the leaked specs sheet revealed that the Oppo 5G Phone will include a 64MP main camera, along with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth unit. On the front of the handset, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper in a punch-hole cutout. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging to keep the lights on. The handset will run Android 13 with ColorOS on top straight out of the box.
Let me tell you that we still don’t know the details regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone yet. However, we will surely keep you in the loop as soon as the details surface. So, stay tuned for more updates. Do share with us in the comment section which color of the upcoming handset seems attractive to you.
