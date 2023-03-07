Next Fortnite Season Is Tipped To Have An FPS Mode

Advertisement

We all know that Epic’s insanely popular battle royale title Fortnite is one of the famous and favorite games. It would not be wrong to say that the game continues to grow and evolve in huge ways with pretty much every new season of content. So, it has always been quite hard to keep up with what’s going on in Epic’s ever-popular battle royale. According to the latest reports, the upcoming Fortnite Season is tipped to be getting a new mode that is expected to put it more in line with certain other games on the market. Yes, you thought right! According to Fortnite content creator HYPEX, the third-person multiplayer Fortnite will be adding a first-person mode in the next season. The FPS mode will allow players to keep a much closer eye on enemies.

First-Person Mode Will Reportedly Make Its Way To Next Fortnite Season

No doubt, the upcoming first-person mode coming to the game next season has piqued our interest. The point worth mentioning here is that we still don’t know the exact form that this new mode will take, however, an FPS mode could be very interesting for the game’s future. As all gamers know very well that a lot of the current roster of popular BR games are actually first-person shooters under the hood, so maybe Fortnite is trying to give them tough competition in the long term.

There had been no official words regarding this news by the company yet. FPS mode’s addition to the Season 2 lineup is to be officially announced by Epic yet. Even though, the dev hasn’t even fully confirmed its launch date for the new season yet. Reports claim that Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2 is tipped to arrive on March 9th, as the game’s current season is scheduled to end on March 8th. So, just wait and watch what the company offers in its next highly anticipated season.

