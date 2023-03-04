Advertisement

According to a new report, iPhone 15 Pro will come with two major design changes. The handset’s remaining physical buttons may be in line for a change-up. Apple is planning to unify the volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro model with a solid-state solution that’ll work both ways depending on where the user presses.

iPhone 15 Pro Could Launch with These Two Design Changes

Previous reports have suggested those buttons will be capacitive, similar to the iPhone SE’s Touch ID home button. According to the report, the mute switch is also going away in its current capacity. The button will now be replaced by a “pressing type” mute button that may also be capacitive.

It would be necessary to hard press the button and receive haptic feedback in order to place the phone in silent mode. The current switch offers a visual indicator of the status. Let’s see how Apple handles this.

It also remains to be seen how these solid-state buttons will work through cases. Currently, cases are able to just cover the buttons with a soft, pressable surface. However, this won’t be possible under the rumoured switch to solid state.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series later this year. as we are approaching the launch date we are getting more and more updates and news about the phones.

Some rumours claim that the phone will come with a USB C-port for charging and connectivity. The iPhone 15 Pro has also been rumoured to have thinner bezels and a more curved appearance. We will get more official information in the coming weeks.

