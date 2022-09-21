Now Creators can Shop for Songs with YouTube Creator Music

YouTube Live Event took place yesterday in which the company shared how far it has come and its plans to make its platform better for users and creators. It announced monetization for YouTube Shorts videos and revamping its Partner Program. However, along with it, it also announced news for creators who use music at the back of their videos. Yes, YouTube Creator Music is in beta testing which will allow creators to choose songs from a large library of songs.

These songs can be browsed through search and purchase. To make it easily accessible, the terms of the music rights are spelled easily so everyone can search. The best thing is that creators will be given the option to either choose from free or revenue-sharing options which will provide both creators and music rights holders earn money from their content. The main focus of this feature is to help creators make more money than before.

Other than this, with YouTube Creator Music, people would be able to find tunes for their videos more easily as compared to a prior complicated process.

While telling about it, Amjad Hanif, VP of Creator Products at YouTube said :

“Creators have told us, time and time again, that finding the right song isn’t the hard part. It’s actually figuring out how to license it,”

He explained that when a creator uses music that someone else owns, he has to give up the ad revenue to the music license holder. Now instead of this practice, revenue can be passed to the right holder by purchasing the music directly or involving a revenue deal directly.

“Music can power that emotional connection between artists, creators, and all of their fans — and we want to strengthen this by offering creators more choices to work with, while at the same time helping artists meet the fans where they already are: right here on YouTube,”

Currently, Creator Music is entering beta testing and upon success, it will be launched globally.

