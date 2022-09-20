Youtube ‘Dislike’ & ‘Not Interested’ Buttons Fail To Work: Study

According to a study, Youtube buttons like ‘not interested’, ‘dislike’, ‘stop recommending channel’, and ‘remove from watch history’ are ineffective. The sad piece of news is that these buttons barely work at preventing similar content from being recommended. Furthermore, its user controls do not work for many people.

Advertisement

Youtube Buttons like Dislike, Not Interested Barely Work

Several people have expressed frustration with the user controls and said that they wanted better tools that simply work the way they’d expect them to. According to the report:

“People feel that using YouTube’s user controls does not change their recommendations at all. We learned that many people take a trial-and-error approach to control their recommendations, with limited success”

It is quite obvious from the reports that Google-owned YouTube’s user control mechanisms are inadequate for preventing unwanted recommendations. YouTube is the second most visited website in the world, and its algorithm drives most of the video views on the platform but the bad part is that its user controls are frustrating people. The researchers noted that:

“We determined that YouTube’s user controls influence what is recommended, but this effect is negligible and most unwanted videos still slip through”

According to Mozilla’s research tool RegretsReporter, 22,722 users allowed data about their interactions with Youtube, representing the largest experimental audit of Youtube by independent researchers, powered by crowdsourced data. Moreover, they further looked at what happened over time to people’s recommended videos after they had used one of YouTube’s feedback tools including buttons like ‘Dislike’ and ‘Don’t Recommend Channel’.

The researchers stated that YouTube’s user controls should be easy to understand and access. Youtube needs to design its feedback tools in a way that puts people in the driver’s seat. Feedback tools must enable people to proactively shape their experience, with user feedback given more weight in determining what videos are recommended. The company should respect the feedback users share about their experiences, treating them as meaningful signals about how people want to spend their time on the platform. Mozilla report further stated that: “YouTube should enhance its data access tools. It should provide researchers with access to better tools that allow them to assess the signals that impact YouTube’s algorithm” The fact is that YouTube needs to overhaul its ineffective user controls and replace them with a system in which people’s satisfaction and well-being are treated as the most important signals. People are quite stressed about it. So, being a popular app Youtube needs to work on it. Also See: Now You Can Directly Share Reels On Facebook Pages From Third-Party Apps