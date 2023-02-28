Now You Can Convert Images Into WhatsApp Stickers on iOS Devices

Advertisement

WhatsApp has been introducing new changes and features for its users on a regular basis. The messaging giant wants to improve users’ experience and also aims to bolster the customization and engagement of group chats as well. A few weeks back, the messaging platform WhatsApp rolled out a set of a few quality-of-life features. Recently, we have come to know that the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS. The all-new tool will allow users to convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS. So, all iOS users can now make WhatsApp Stickers of their own photos.

Advertisement

Now You Can Make New WhatsApp stickers Without Third-Party Apps

Reports claim that the all-new feature has eliminated the need for third-party applications in order to create stickers. It is quite simple. After extracting a subject out of a photo, WhatsApp users just need to paste it into a chat in order to create a custom sticker from an image.

If the feature has made its way to your iOS phone, WhatsApp will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be further added to your collection of stickers. The point worth mentioning here is that this new sticker-making tool was available to some users in the past few days, however, now it is reportedly rolling out to everyone on iOS 16. So, there is a chance that the new WhatsApp feature will roll out in phases to all users. If you have not got this feature don’t worry! Just wait.

Advertisement

The good part of the news is that users will now don’t have to switch between different applications or tools to create and use their own stickers. A report states:

“This definitely saves time and makes the process of creating and using custom stickers faster, “

Earlier this month, the messaging platform also added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalized avatars. So, let’s see what WhatsApp offers next t its users. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

Also Read: Nokia Changes its Logo First Time in 60 Years to Mark the Start of A New Era – PhoneWorld