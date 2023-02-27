Advertisement

Yes, it is true, Nokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years. After Pekka Lundmark took over Nokia’s telecom equipment arm, the CEO laid out a three-phase plan – reset, accelerate and scale. With the first part of the plan over, Nokia will now focus on accelerating and it’s changing its logo for the first time to signal the strategy shift.

Advertisement

Nokia Changes its Logo First Time in 60 Years to Mark the Start of A New Era

Check Also: Nokia Subscriber Data Management software selected by Jazz to drive new customer services

Nokia is ditching the blue colour and it’s replacing it with whatever is more appropriate given the situation. However, there is no specific colour scheme is assigned. The new logo features five unique shapes forming the word Nokia. The old logo made people think of smartphones, CEO Pekka Lundmark said. However, the new look and feel signify that Nokia has emerged as a “business technology company.”

Advertisement

There was an association with smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company.

In addition to growing its telecom equipment business, Nokia is going to focus on selling gear to other businesses. Those include private 5G networks and equipment for automated factories, which would position the company as a competitor to Microsoft and Amazon in the field. Lundmark mentioned that Nokia is considering developing and growing in other areas as well.

Let’s see in the near future what other products the company will launch.

Advertisement

See Also: Say Hello To Nokia 2780: A New Nokia Flip Phone With FM Radio