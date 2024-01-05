OnePlus Launches Buds 3 with an Exceptionally lightweight Design

The Chinese phone maker OnePlus launched new earbuds, namely the OnePlus Buds 3. The new wearable accessory features a lightweight design, active noise cancellation (ANC), and much more. The Buds 3 offers a wide range of noise cancellation modes, which include options for 10 dB and 20 dB and an impressive 49 dB for maximum noise reduction. The company has incorporated an intelligent mode that automatically evaluates the surrounding environment and adjusts the ANC settings accordingly. Moreover, the Buds 3 are equipped with rubber tips to improve noise isolation.

If we talk about the design, the Buds 3 looks very similar to its predecessor, the Buds 2 Pro, albeit with a subtle improvement in its glossy finish. For performance, OnePlus has integrated the same dual-driver technology previously utilized in its Pro earphones, ensuring a superior audio output for users.

To provide convenience to users, the Buds 3 also features a touch-sensitive surface on the outer part of the stem. With three microphones on board, OnePlus has utilized AI technology to minimize background noise during phone calls.

Along with the advanced features, the Buds 3 also offer IP55 certification for durability and are extremely lightweight, weighing just 4.8 grams each. The earbuds are equipped with a 58 mAh battery, while the case offers 520 mAh of battery capacity.

The available colors for these earbuds include black and blue, and the starting price in China is going to be $63.

