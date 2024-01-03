Something big is happening tomorrow in China. OnePlus is revealing the OnePlus Ace 3, a super cool phone, and they’ve been teasing us with its awesome features. Today, OnePlus shared some cool posters to tell us about the battery in the Ace 3. It’s going to be the first phone in the world with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a massive 5,500mAh battery. This battery is built to last for four whole years. It makes sure you can use your phone for a long time. The OnePlus Ace 3 will even feature a special chip called SuperVOOC S to make sure the battery uses energy efficiently. This will make it one of the best in the industry.

Now, let’s talk about what this battery can do. You can watch videos for 17.4 hours straight, enjoy short videos for 15.7 hours, and play games like “Honor of Kings” for 8.7 hours before you need to recharge. And get this: the Ace 3 supports super-fast charging at 100W. However, there’s no wireless charging for this one.

The Ace 3 is not just about the battery; it’s got an awesome 6.78-inch OLED screen with a super clear 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera, and on the back, there’s a powerful 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

You can get the Ace 3 in three cool versions: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+1TB. According to the speculations, it may cost $465. You can choose from three colors: Star Black, Moon Sea, and Sand Gold.

Here’s a little secret. The Oneplus Ace 3 is also coming to other countries like India, Europe, and North America. But it will have a different name: the OnePlus 12R. It’s all happening on January 23 at a big global event. Get ready for some tech magic!