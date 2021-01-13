Oppo has released the renders of Find X3 Pro today which showed that the new flagship series is near to the launch. The official account on Weibo shared that the Oppo Find X3 series will arrive in March 2021.

The post says, “See the #ImpossibleSurface in March.” This line clearly shows that Oppo is all set to introduce the new device.

Oppo Find X3 to Arrive in March

Well, there is confirmation about the exact launch date of the phone yet. Oppo made this announcement on Weibo right after renowned tipster Evan Blass leaked several images of the Find X3 Pro on the community sharing platform Voice. The images show the Find X3 Pro will be available in four color variants.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a plateau-style bump that houses four cameras at the rear of the phone. We can say that Oppo has adopted this particular design from the iPhone 12.

The screen of Oppo Find X3 Pro measures 6.7-inches. This is a 1440p OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 10Hz and 120Hz. There is also a punch-hole on the left side of the display.

The Find X3 Pro will come with a 25X microscope macro lens accompanied by a light ring around it. It is to be expected that the two of the cameras could be Sony sensors: one of them may be the unannounced 50MP custom main sensor while the other one could be an ultrawide sensor. The third camera could be a zoom lens with maybe 2X or 3X optical zoom. It is important to note that none of the cameras is a telephoto one. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

