Oppo Find X6 Renders Surfaced Online

Oppo has been committed to technology and product innovation that creates a more comprehensive and immersive user experience. The brand is continuously working towards technological evolution from zero to one and considers technological innovation as a way to expand imagination while providing a wide range of high-end features to its consumers. The Chinese smartphone maker is expanding its family by introducing new phones to the market. There had been a lot of rumors regarding the Oppo Find X6 series for a while now. Recently, we have got our hands on Oppo Find X6 renders that revealed a few key specs.

Oppo Find X6 Is tipped To Have A Good Camera Setup

Oppo Find X6 concept renders surfaced online recently. They are actually based on design schematics. It is quite clear from the schematics that the upcoming handset looks different from the Find X5 series design. We can even get a closer look at the Find X6’s new camera island. Let’s have a look at that first: