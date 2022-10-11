Oppo Find X6 Renders Surfaced Online
Oppo has been committed to technology and product innovation that creates a more comprehensive and immersive user experience. The brand is continuously working towards technological evolution from zero to one and considers technological innovation as a way to expand imagination while providing a wide range of high-end features to its consumers. The Chinese smartphone maker is expanding its family by introducing new phones to the market. There had been a lot of rumors regarding the Oppo Find X6 series for a while now. Recently, we have got our hands on Oppo Find X6 renders that revealed a few key specs.
Oppo Find X6 Is tipped To Have A Good Camera Setup
As per the schematics shared by Digital Chat Station, the Find X6 is tipped to have a circular camera bump on the back. It is tipped to include a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 50MP ultrawide snapper and a 32MP telephoto shooter. Furthermore, it is said that the Find X6 Pro will use 50MP sensors for all three purposes. However, there had been no words regarding the front camera specification.