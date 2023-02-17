Oppo Reno 10 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Advertisement

Oppo is wrapping up to launch another series soon. The upcoming flagship lineup by the Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to make its debut in the first quarter of 2023. However, let me tell you that there have been no official words regarding the exact Oppo Reno 10 Launch date yet. Recently, a tipster revealed some of the expected specs of the series. Let’s dig into it.

Expected Oppo Reno 10 Series Specs

The highly anticipated Reno10 series is due to launch soon. Recently a tipster revealed some rumored specs for the upcoming Oppo Reno lineup on Weibo. As per the leaked details, the vanilla Reno10 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch OLED display together with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will sport a 32MP shooter at the front while the back of the handset will carry a 2x portrait lens among others. The highly anticipated series will include three models dubbed Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 10+ will be the top-of-the-line variant and will likely pack in a 1.5K OELD panel at the front. If we talk about its camera setup, there will be an amazing 50MP Sony IMX890 SoC on the back clubbed with a periscope lens. The point worth mentioning here is it is highly likely, not available in other variants.

There will be a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that will power the Pro+ variant. Let’s have a look at the schematics for the Reno10 Pro+ that were available in January. No doubt, they are giving an estimation of how the phone would look like:

Different reports claim that the Reno10 Pro+ will likely sport a 120Hz of refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a flagship 5G-powered Snapdragon or a Dimensity SoC. If we talk about the previous models, Reno9 Pro+ got Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in China. So, we expect Oppo to offer the latest 5G chipset for its upcoming flagship phone. There will be an Android 13-powered ColorOS version. Moving on, we are also expected to see an 80W fast charging on the Pro+ variant.

Unfortunately, that’s it. We don’t know any further details regarding the series at the moment. The Oppo Reno10 series is expected to launch in India within Q1 2023. Do check out this space for more updates.

