OPPO Reno5 K 5G Officially Launched: See Full Specifications

OPPO has taken off the wrap from its new smartphone, the new model of Reno5 series comes in china, the Reno5 K 5G has been revealed by Oppo. A quad-sensor camera system on the back is provided in the stunning device with outstanding medium-range specs.

OPPO Reno5 K Specifications and Features

The Reno5 K 5G is designed a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p quality with a style close to Oppo Reno5’s recent model. The fingerprint sensor is installed within the panel and has a punch hole on the upper left.

The device is powered by Snapdragon Dragon 750G SoC including 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The OPPO Reno5 K has a 32-megapixel selfie camera for taking selfies. A 64-megapixel sensor for the backside main camera. It comes with an ultra-wide 8-megapixel lens, a macro-lens of 2-megapixels, and a 2-megapixel depth helper. A device has ColorOS 11-based Android 11 OS. OPPO Reno5 K includes connectivity option of LTE, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0.

The OPPO Reno5 K is similar to the original Reno5 5G in terms of style and layout. The device weighs just 180 grams with a sleek size of 7.9mm. Three shades are available in the phone as Green Breeze, Starry Dream, and Midnight Black. A 4300 battery capacity with 65W charge power supplies in the phone.

By 6 March 2021, it will be available for sale in China. The details about prices were not yet disclosed.

Full Specifications