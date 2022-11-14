Pakistan Aims To Build A Resilient, Sustainable & Digital Future For All

According to the latest reports, Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has recently stated at the “Belt and Road” Internet International Cooperation Forum in the Chinese city of Wuzhen that Pakistan would be a willing partner in a shared concept to build a resilient, sustainable and inclusive digital future for all.

Pakistan focuses on innovation, technology, Digital Future

Moin ul Haque attended the forum on Sunday. The point worth mentioning here is that Internet International Cooperation Forum is one of the sub-forums of the World Internet Conference (WIC) 2022. The ambassador stated that Pakistan has been focusing on innovation, technology, and digitalization.

“We had one of the youngest populations in the world, which was talented and tech-savvy and is ready to contribute to the global effort”

Reports claim that the WIC Wuzhen summit brought together more than 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions. In addition to that, they also showcased more than 200 projects aimed at building a community in cyberspace and using digital technologies in order to promote social fairness. The ambassador further called on renouncing the old mindset of zero-sum games. He explained “the winner takes it all” mentality by stating:

“We could not put cyberspace beyond the concept of mutual support, trust, and benefit.”

Director General, of China Satellite Navigation Office, Ran Chengqi, said:

“We seek to actively cooperate with other countries in navigation satellite systems to achieve compatibility and win-win results, jointly improve the performance of systems and share that with the whole world, especially the developing and the Belt and Road countries.”

Nevertheless adopting Digital ways are always a step forward toward advancement. By focusing on innovation and digitalization, we can have fruitful outcomes resulting in the betterment and prosperity of the nation. All we need is tech-savvy and talented youth who can help in achieving this goal.

