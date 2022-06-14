Parliament to be more Effective and Productive with Digitalization

During the meeting regarding the “Digital Innovation Hub” of National Assembly Speaker with the Tech Valley CEO, the speaker expressed the idea to use Digitalization to make the Parliament more effective and productive.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf while in the meeting with the Tech Valley CEO Umer Farooq forwarded the idea of introducing Google office in the offices of National Assembly Secretariat and make Pakistan the first paperless Parliament in South Asia. The Speaker further added the outlook of the parliament will completely change with Google introduced in the offices.

To realize his idea into reality the Speaker has instructed for the earliest completion of the “Digitalization of the Parliament” project. He also added that with the adaption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) based information technology, the Assembly personnel will be become more productive.

According to the Tech Valley CEO if the project “Digitalization of the Parliament” is successfully implemented, it will make the Pakistani parliament the first paperless parliament in South Asia

Digitalization trainings has been conducted in different offices of the National Assembly according to the director of the “Digitalization Hub for Parliament”

Nevertheless adopting of Digital ways are always a step forward towards advancement. But with the current state of our country’s educational standards and computer literacy; this transition and adoption may not bear very fruitful outcomes, well at least not in the nearest future.

Also Read: National Assembles Decides to Shelve Electronic Voting Machines