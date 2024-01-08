In a historic development, Suzhou Higer recently organized a delivery ceremony for 160 high-end pure electric buses exported to Pakistan. It marks a significant breakthrough as the country welcomes its first substantial fleet of pure electric buses. With a total order value exceeding RMB 150 million, this initiative represents a crucial stride towards adopting eco-friendly and sustainable public transportation in Pakistan.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Rana, Director General of the Capital Development Bureau of Pakistan; Amer, General Manager of NTRC Commercial Projects; Amir, Chairman of Pakistan UAE Company; Huang Shuping, General Manager of Suzhou Higer; Qiu Yuanhong, Deputy General Manager; Xie Jianghong, Customer Service Director; and Jiang Haifeng, General Manager of Overseas Sales.

During the ceremony, the executives delivered speeches. They expressed their deep appreciation for the new fleet of buses. In the days leading up to the event, Pakistani authorities conducted thorough testing, with the buses demonstrating outstanding performance across various parameters. This successful testing further solidified the reputation of Higer’s new energy buses in the Pakistani market.

Having entered the Pakistani market in 2006, Higer has consistently prioritized technological innovation, crafting high-quality buses specifically designed to navigate the unique challenges posed by the local climate and road conditions. The newly exported batch of pure electric buses offers a multitude of advantages. It includes zero emissions, low operating costs, and minimal noise pollution. With an impressive cruising range exceeding 250 kilometers, these buses incorporate cutting-edge cathodic electrophoresis technology. This technology makes sure to ensure an anti-corrosion period of more than ten years.

Regarding software capabilities, these buses come with a T-Box already installed in them. This sophisticated system plays a crucial role by continuously monitoring the behavior of the drivers. It collects real-time data on the operation of the vehicle. This system improves operational safety standards through constant monitoring. It also ensures that the buses are operated with the utmost care and adherence to safety protocols.