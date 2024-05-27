The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has launched an innovative Text-to-Speech feature on its website, enhancing accessibility and user experience. This new functionality is specifically tailored for the blogs and articles section, allowing visitors to listen to content instead of reading it. The initiative aims to make financial information more accessible to a broader audience, including individuals with visual impairments or those who prefer auditory learning. According to a news release, this audio enhancement is designed to greatly improve accessibility and convenience for users navigating specific content on the PSX website.

PSX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Farrukh H. Khan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to introduce the Text-to-Speech facility, enhancing accessibility for all PSX website users, particularly those who frequent the blogs and articles section. This service facilitates seamless content consumption through the embedded audio player.”

By converting text into speech, the feature ensures that users can easily access blogs and articles, making the platform more inclusive for those with visual impairments or for individuals who prefer listening to reading. This addition aims to create a more user-friendly experience, catering to a diverse audience and enhancing the overall usability of the PSX website.

The Text-to-Speech functionality is particularly valuable for individuals who prefer listening to content rather than reading it. This service is also designed to assist PSX patrons with visual impairments or reading difficulties. Furthermore, it caters to those who enjoy multitasking and prefer to listen to content while on the move. The audio player is seamlessly embedded within various blogs and articles on the PSX website, ensuring a smooth listening experience. This feature provides customizable options, including playback speed adjustment and easy navigation, to enhance user convenience.

Khan further added that this initiative underscores PSX’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of their valued stakeholders, customers, and website users. It reflects the dedication to promoting investor education and awareness by catering to diverse preferences and needs, including those with visual impairments or reading disabilities.

This new feature aligns with PSX’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience and ensure that their digital platforms are inclusive and accessible to all.