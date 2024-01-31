Pakistan’s First Feature 4G phone launched with Google Play Store

The mobile phone company Calme has launched Pakistan’s first-ever feature Android phone with Google Play Store and 4G support. The Calme Spark 4G comes with several scintillating features, including the classic touch-and-type interface. There are several popular pre-installed apps on the phone, including YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, Google Maps, and more. Moreover, there is Google Play Store available through which you can download any app of your choice.

If we talk about the specifications, there is a 3.5-inch touch screen along with a numpad. For photo lovers, there is a dual camera setup on the rear side; however, there is no selfie camera. The MTK chipset powers the Calme Spark 4G. In terms of memory space, there is 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Moreover, the phone supports WiFi and hotspot connectivity.

Another highlight of the phone is its humongous 6,000 mAh battery. It offers extended usage time without the need for frequent recharging. This substantial battery capacity ensures that users can rely on their devices throughout the day or even two days for both work and entertainment purposes.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that you may not be able to play most of the popular games on Play Store like PubG, COD, etc. However, there will be some games that the phone will be able to run.

