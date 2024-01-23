‘Pokemon With Guns’ Palworld’s Servers Are Struggling To Keep Up: Here’s Why?

“Pokemon with guns,” Palworld is an uncommon Psyduck. It is a fusion of modern crafting games with the standard monster fighting of the world’s most lucrative media company. It was launched this weekend and guess what? It was a shocking success, selling over five million copies, and hitting the #3 concurrent player spot on Steam. There have been many rumors about a strange little indie game in development over the last couple of years. Many journalists and writers wrote about this game and it was quite famous before its launch. The game launched into Early Access on Steam and Game Pass this week. The predictions about Palworld came true as the monster-catching survival game caught so many players that its servers are struggling to bear the load.

“Pokemon with guns,” Palworld Turns Out To Be The First Mega Hit of 2024

Pocketpair revealed that the all-new game sold one million copies in just eight hours. It passes the unusual figure without counting in players who have downloaded it for free via PC Game Pass. The game also made its way to Xbox Series X|S on January 19th. Pocketpair stated on X/Twitter:

“We are blown away by the response to Palworld and we’re doing our best to respond to your issues! Currently, our server provider is reporting that due to a large number of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may be experiencing issues connecting to servers.”

Now, the question arises as to why is this game so famous. Its popularity is quite easy to explain. The game offers some legally distinct monsters known as Pals. All gamers can use a bunch of guns and even perform tasks such as construction, and farming to craft more guns in factories. All Pokemon fans can also accomplish Pokémon-like things. For instance, eating caught creatures or sneaking in to poach endangered monsters from sanctuaries. Gamers can even catch and sell other humans, just like Pals.

There is a familiar design and dystopian weapon manufacturing in this game. Its huge success and positive blowout on Steam hints at the fact that somehow it managed to deliver beyond a mere novelty. Reports claim that Palworld will stay in Early Access for around a year. However, Pocketpair has plans to add new creatures, regions, dungeons, and deeper survival aspects to the 100 monsters and an open world already in the game.