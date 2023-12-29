PTA Establishes Cybersecurity Task Force for Telecom Sector

In a major development, the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has established the Telecom Cyber Security Task Force (TCSTF). It will be comprised of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from major telecom operators. The main objective of the force will be to supervise the progress of the cyber security strategy’s implementation through regular monthly meetings.

The establishment of the task force is focused on ensuring the effective implementation of the cyber security objectives highlighted in the strategy for the years 2023–2028. A notable feature of the approach is the transformation of every domain into Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) under the cyber security strategy.

The KPIs will be given to telecom operators, and the Cyber Security Task Force will play an essential role in assessing their progress. This structured assessment process is anticipated to improve accountability and guarantee a focused approach to achieving the cyber security objectives set for the telecom sector.

Moreover, as per a source, all members of the task force will be held responsible and accountable for the successful implementation of the initiatives mentioned in the strategy. Moreover, coordination with relevant stakeholders is stressed as an essential part of the implementation process, underscoring the collective nature of this initiative.

Earlier this month, PTA issued its Cyber Security Strategy for Pakistan’s Telecom Sector (2023–2028). It is based on six essential pillars, each targeting a particular aspect of cybersecurity. These include the legal framework, cyber resilience, proactive monitoring and incident response, capacity building, cooperation and collaboration, and public awareness.

