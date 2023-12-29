PTA, HEC Agree to Collaborate for Raising Awareness about Blasphemous Activities on Social Media

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed for collaboration and coordinated efforts for raising awareness to prevent blasphemous activities on internet & social media and disseminating the message among administration, faculty, and students at all universities so that they play an effective role in the noble cause of eradicating this menace from the society.

During a meeting between Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman and Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, both sides expressed strong enthusiasm for deep collaboration and maximising outcome through joint academic ventures.

Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman highly appreciated the initiative of HEC and stated that PTA is fully committed to address the pressing challenges related to the responsible use of cyberspace. In this regard, PTA has held consultative meetings with esteemed religious scholars of the country and is engaged with multiple international organization like UNICEF, TikTok and Telenor Pakistan for the purpose. The collaboration between HEC and PTA will pave the way in reducing circulation of unlawful content/activities over internet and engaging youngsters in utilizing cyberspace for productive online activities.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the multiple steps taken by PTA especially promoting safe, responsible and productive use of internet. Recently received SAMENA international LEAD award acknowledges PTA’s commitment in ensuring child and youth safety online. He further highlighted the flagship initiatives of HEC including ‘Pakistan Education Research Network’ (PERN) and establishment of 100 smart class rooms at universities which can be utilized in promoting awareness amongst all stakeholders especially youngsters for responsible & productive usage of cyberspace.

Both sides agreed on continuing their enduring support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests.

