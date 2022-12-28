PTA to introduce National Roaming in Balochistan

Advertisement

The government is preparing to introduce National Roaming in Balochistan, with the exception of places that do not harm the business interests of cellular mobile providers, in order to boost connectivity and enable investment in the province, particularly in Gwadar.

This information was presented before the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday, which was headed over by Kauda Babar, during a briefing by Brig. Amer Shahzad, Director General Licensing of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to PTA authorities, Balochistan is being handled as a special case and would have access to National Roaming by June 2023. The equipment has already been delivered, and all that remains is to switch over and do some minor tasks. National roaming would be made available throughout the country’s tourism hotspots.

When discussing network issues in Balochistan, the chairman committee stated that internet services are not available in most parts of the province, generating significant challenges for pupils. He went on to say that several services had been shut down due to security concerns.

While addressing during the conference, telecom executives mentioned a number of new initiatives underway to establish a high-speed network throughout Balochistan. Ufone, a telecom provider, is currently offering 4G services on 95% of its Gwadar towers.