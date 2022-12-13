Jazz collaborates with Ericsson to impart digital skills among entrepreneurs to boost local innovation

Jazz, has partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to boost digital skills for their entrepreneurial community in Pakistan through the Ericsson Educate program with an aim to accelerate local innovation.

This year long partnership comes under Jazz xlr8, Pakistan’s premier accelerator program for startups, and aims to solidify Ericsson and Jazz’s mission to enhance the nation’s digital skills and increase access to education in the country.

Promoting the portal locally through Jazz’s own youth-oriented programs, Jazz will also work towards upskilling local talents and increasing the readiness of youths for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors.

The Ericsson Educate platform will strengthen the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills of selected youth through a well-curated online course on 21st-century technologies that include 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive Ericsson-accredited digital badges of recognition, boosting their portfolios in the job market.

Commenting on this momentous development, Aamer Ejaz, Jazz’s Chief Digital Officer said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson to elevate digital skills in youth and entrepreneurs across Pakistan. Being inclusive, scalable, and easy to use, Ericsson Educate will help us provide participants access to quality educational content on some of the most transformative digital technologies revolutionizing the nation today.”

Aamir Ahsan Khan, President and Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan, said, “By leveraging our strong global expertise in the industry 4.0 space, Ericsson will also support Jazz to conduct webinars run by Ericsson experts focused on emerging and next-generation technologies, providing participants valuable insights to prosper in the digital age.”

Through close collaboration with Jazz, the Ericsson Educate program will offer adequate and inclusive learning opportunities to upskill the digital talents of youth and entrepreneurs across Pakistan, in turn accelerating the digital development of the country.

