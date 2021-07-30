PTCL and Whale Cloud Technology Signs Strategic Contract

The Acting CEO & Group CFO of PTCL & Ufone, Nadeem Khan and the President of South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, Chen XiaoWei, during a ceremony held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad signed the contract. Jafar Khalid, Group CTIO (Development), PTCL & Ufone, Saad M Waraich, Group CTIO (Operations), PTCL & Ufone, Ayaz Ahmed, Vice President, Whale Cloud Technology, Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both companies.

PTCL’s efforts to give enhanced user experience to its valued customers which marks a significant step towards a major transformation. This step will also serve as a key enabler for offering the much-needed flexibility to fixed broadband consumers and corporate customers, by extending enhanced billing and invoicing options of their choice.

Nadeem Khan the acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone while speaking on the occasion said that PTCL with its focus on offering customer centric solutions is investing in the upgrade of its billing solution, to provide state-of-the-art services to its customers. He further added that they are glad to partner with Cloud Technology on this strategic initiative, which is one of the leading suppliers in Business Support Systems domain in key markets globally.

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd (“Whale Cloud”) is a leading technology company providing diverse software solutions and professional services, including business support system, operations support system, data intelligence, 5G support system, cloud computing, eCommerce, finance, IoT, and digital transformation.

Chen XiaoWei, President South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, said that they are greatly honored for the confidence that PTCL has bestowed upon them, by selecting Whale Cloud Technology for this transformation journey. This step would positively impact the customer value chain and they will try their best to exceed PTCL’s expectation in serving their customers better.

To pave the way for latest Cloud-based solutions and to facilitate efficient delivery of new and innovative services across different customer segments, PTCL tries to remains at the forefront.

Also Read: PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & delivery of Satellite Services in Pakistan & region