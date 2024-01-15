PTCL Flash Fiber is now Available in One More Locality of Quetta

PTCL is one of the best ISPs in Pakistan and offers optical fiber networks in many areas of the country. Lately, the company has officially announced that it has expanded its flash fiber network to Sirki Road, Quetta. You can call 1218 to get your flash fiber network today.

Moreover, here are some of the best packages that PTCL is offering:.

PTCL Internet packages

Internet Plan Price (Rs.) Speed (Upto) Free All-Net Minutes Features Rs. 1,799 1,799 6 Mbps Yes Download limitlessly and stream quality videos Rs. 2,199 2,199 10 Mbps Yes Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV Rs. 2,399 2,399 20 Mbps Yes Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV Rs. 2,899 2,899 30 Mbps Yes Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV Rs. 4,599 4,599 50 Mbps Yes Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV Rs. 7,999 7,999 100 Mbps Yes Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV

PTCL shows a continued dedication to expanding its flash fiber network across the country. It is committed to providing advanced and high-speed internet to a wider population. The expansion of the flash fiber network is expected to bring several benefits and ensure that a larger chunk of the population has access to high-speed internet services.

Furthermore, for information regarding GPON coverage, please visit the below-mentioned link. https://ptclflashfiber.com/coverage

