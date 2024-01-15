PTCL Flash Fiber is now Available in One More Locality of Quetta
PTCL is one of the best ISPs in Pakistan and offers optical fiber networks in many areas of the country. Lately, the company has officially announced that it has expanded its flash fiber network to Sirki Road, Quetta. You can call 1218 to get your flash fiber network today.
Moreover, here are some of the best packages that PTCL is offering:.
PTCL Internet packages
|Internet Plan
|Price (Rs.)
|Speed (Upto)
|Free All-Net Minutes
|Features
|Rs. 1,799
|1,799
|6 Mbps
|Yes
|Download limitlessly and stream quality videos
|Rs. 2,199
|2,199
|10 Mbps
|Yes
|Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV
|Rs. 2,399
|2,399
|20 Mbps
|Yes
|Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV
|Rs. 2,899
|2,899
|30 Mbps
|Yes
|Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV
|Rs. 4,599
|4,599
|50 Mbps
|Yes
|Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV
|Rs. 7,999
|7,999
|100 Mbps
|Yes
|Stream quality videos, Free Shoq & Smart TV
PTCL shows a continued dedication to expanding its flash fiber network across the country. It is committed to providing advanced and high-speed internet to a wider population. The expansion of the flash fiber network is expected to bring several benefits and ensure that a larger chunk of the population has access to high-speed internet services.
Furthermore, for information regarding GPON coverage, please visit the below-mentioned link. https://ptclflashfiber.com/coverage
Also read:
PTCL Group renews partnership with TPL Trakker for provision of ICT services
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now
Follow us on Google News!