PTCL Introduces A New Era In Home Security With Flash Fiber Camera Solutions

PTCL, one of the best ISPs in Pakistan has been offering optical fiber networks in many areas of the country. Flash Fiber is PTCL’s premium Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. It’s claimed to be the fastest internet in town giving you amazing speeds of up to 1Gbps. The PTCL Flash Fiber network is gradually expanding to all the areas of Pakistan. Recently, PTCL introduced Flash Fiber Camera Solutions to guarantee your home security. Now, you can enjoy 24/7 monitoring with enhanced video and outdoor HD IP Cameras to ensure the safety of your house. So, what are you waiting for? If you want to secure your home or office, PTCL Flash Fiber Camera Service seems to be a good option.

PTCL Flash Fiber Camera Solutions Aim To Redefine Security & Surveillance

The newly introduced camera service is currently available in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi & Peshawar. The PTCL Camera service is designed to meet all your security needs having some key features:

Local Storage Upto 1 Week, 2 Weeks & 1 Month Congestion Free Enhanced Video Quality Complete Solution For Outdoor HD IP Cameras Real-Time Monitoring With 24/7 Remote View



Camera service partners of PTCL flash fiber are TENDA, HIKVision & D-Link. Call 1218 to place an order. Currently, Flash Fiber is offering two packages for its camera solutions. You can place an order for 2 cameras with 5 MBPS additional bandwidth by adding Rs 200 extra to your monthly invoice. On the other hand, you can enjoy up to 8 Cameras with 15 MBPS additional bandwidth by adding Rs 600 extra to your monthly invoice. However, FUP of 2TB extended volume will apply in both cases.