Punjab Government Gears Up To Launch Free iPad Scheme For Students

According to the latest reports, the PML-N government in Punjab is wrapping up to reintroduce the famous initiative of providing free laptops and iPads to students. Maryam Nawaz has ordered relevant authorities to begin a survey of students in preparation for the free iPad scheme. In a significant development, she addressed a high-level meeting to assess the progress of the Higher Education Scholarship initiative. In the meeting, she issued the directive regarding the reintroduction of a free laptop and iPad scheme. It’s a very good piece of news for all the students of Punjab. Isn’t it?

CM Maryam Nawaz Directed To Evaluate The Practicality Of the Laptop/iPad Scheme

The higher-level meeting was attended by former Senator Pervez Rasheed, member of the Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Nosheen Adnan, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Higher Education, Chairman PITB, and other officials.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz called for a thorough plan regarding the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) as well. She further emphasized the need to evaluate the practicality of distributing iPads and laptops. Moreover, the authorities were advised to take the decision based on students’ usage. According to CM Punjab, the government will take further action regarding the laptop and iPad schemes considering the needs of students. She stated:

“It is necessary to have students’ feedback in this regard.”

Maryam Nawaz said that the education sector must not be directionless and aimless. Currently, there have been no words regarding the official launch date for the distribution of laptops and iPads. The students will have to submit online applications for the scheme once it is official. Further details about the application process and particular eligibility criteria will likely be disclosed once the government releases more information about the initiative. Stay tuned for more updates!