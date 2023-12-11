Qi2 Wireless Charging Boost for iPhone Users

In a constant pursuit of improvement, the iOS operating system continues to undergo regular tweaks and updates. Apple has released the final beta version of iOS 17.2 to developers, although we are only a few months into the highly anticipated iOS 17. This unexpected move has left tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement and curiosity about what new features and improvements this update may bring. It also includes a handy camera upgrade for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as a big upgrade to Qi2 wireless charging (more on that later). In addition, the update has “improved telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small, faraway objects.” We’ll have to wait for the headset’s arrival to try out its ability to capture spatial video.

Those who own an iPhone 13 or 14, on the other hand, will be more interested in the update that brings Qi2 wireless charging to these earlier generations of handsets. If you are using a Magsafe charger that Apple has approved, you have already experienced up to 15W wireless charging. However, you will only experience half of that speed if you are using a third-party, cheaper-priced Magsafe-compatible charger.

In contrast, this is no longer the case with Qi2, which allows compatible Android and iOS phones to charge at a rate of 15 minutes per second. Because of this, you should not upgrade just yet if you already have an iPhone 15; if you currently have an iPhone 15, then you are already on Qi2, so there is no need to worry about that.

In the latest update of the iOS Beta, users have noticed a mix of new features and the removal of certain functionalities. Among the features that were unexpectedly taken away, users are hoping that the most recent update will bring back the highly anticipated collaborative playlists on Apple Music.

When compared to connected connections, wireless charging speeds are typically far slower than wired connections. As of now, it is impossible to argue against the fact that simply setting your phone on a charging pad is quite convenient. It will take less time for your iPhone to consume all of the available power if you have a wireless charger lying around the house.