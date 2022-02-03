Realme 9 Pro Series with Color-Changing All Set to be Unveiled on 16 February

The month of February has quiet a few events in que to wait for. On the 9th Samsung has their Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series unveiling event and soon after that its Realme event. New Realme Color-Changing 9 Pro series is all set to be launched on 16th February. The Realme has announced that their new “Light Shift Design” i.e. Color-Changing technology will be part of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series.

On the 16th Feb Realme will unveil two new budget phones which will add to its ‘Number Series”.

According to Realme the “Light Shifting Design” is inspired from the animal “chameleon” which changes color to camouflage itself in he environment. The technology is inspired by photochromism and organic photochromic materials. To achieve the chameleon effect the molecular structure has been altered. Here below few steps are shared as how Realme brought about their color changing technology:

To create the desired color transition effect a pioneering dual-layer photochromic process is done.

Then an organic composite layer is added. This layer not only creates the desired effect but also increase the color changing rate.

The new color-changing technology will be in the Sunrise Blue variant of the two new phones. They will change the color from blue to red in five seconds under the sunlight or ultra-violet light. The transition of the color will be back to Sunrise Blue when the phone is out of the sunlight.

Last month, Vivo’s V23 series also to had a similar color-changing feature design. So, this will not be the first time that we will have the color-changing technology in phone.

Now lets have a review of the Realme 9 Pro series specs. According to Realme, the Pro+ will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, while the Realme 9 Pro will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695.

The launch date is not far away, but the wait after all these rumors will be difficult as the rumored and leaked features are innovative and intriguing

