Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi 10 5G and Note 11S 5G Make Global Debut

In its latest launch event, Xiaomi just launched three of its smartphones, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi 10 5G and Note 11S 5G. Xiaomi announced these phones globally and all of these have 5G connectivity. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G brings MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chipset and blazing fast 120W charging. Redmi Note 11S 5G comes with a Dimensity 810 and 33W charging while the Redmi Note 10 5G has a Dimensity 700 and 18W charging. Let’s discuss the key specs of all the models.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The phone was launched in China earlier this year by the same name. It has come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. At the back, you will get a 108MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro cam.

Additionally, it comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There’s a 4,500 mAh battery which brings the 120W HyperCharge tech which should do a full charge in just 15 minutes flat.

The phone will be available in Graphite Gray, Star Blue, Forest Green colours. The baseline 6/128GB trim starts at $369. The 8/128GB model is priced at $399 while the 8/256GB will go for $449.

Redmi Note 11S 5G

The next on the list is the Redmi Note 11S 5G. It is a rebadged Poco M4 Pro 5G. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a Dimensity 810 SoC. At the back, the phone has a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro cam. The phone features a 5,000 mAh battery and boasts 33W charging.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Midnight Black, Twilight Blue and Star Blue colours. It starts at $249 for the 4/64GB model. There’s a midpoint 4/128GB version for $279 and a top-of-the-line 6/128GB trim for $299.

Redmi 10 5G

The last on the list is Redmi 10 5G. It is the latest member of the Redmi 10 series with identical specs to the Redmi Note 11E that launched earlier this month in China. Redmi 10 5G, is the first Redmi series device to feature 5G connectivity thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chip.

It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. You get a 50MP main camera next to a 2MP depth helper. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

Redmi 10 5G comes in Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Aurora Green colours. It comes in two storage trims with a 4/64GB one going for $199 while the 4/128GB version is $229.

