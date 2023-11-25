Samsung is planning to launch the flagship series Galaxy S24 on January 17. The series will include a vanilla, a Plus and an Ultra model of Galaxy S24. As we approach the launch date we are getting more and more rumours about the upcoming series. However, Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on images revealed a silver colour. The upcoming Samsung flagship looks nearly identical to the outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra but with a flat-screen and back.

The S24 Ultra will retain the camera design of its predecessor with all four cameras housed inside a separate metal ring. We can also observe the rumoured titanium frame which is set to replace the Armor Aluminum casing from the S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Leaked

See Also: Samsung Galaxy A Series 2024: Anticipating a Major Upgrade in Displays

The previous rumours have also revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone will come with a new and improved 200MP primary rear-facing shooter. Additionally, the phone will have a 6.8-inch screen.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ smartphones are rumoured to feature the powerful Exynos 2400 chipset in selected markets. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra variant is expected to exclusively sport the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The new processor will boast an enhanced major Cortex-X4 core for an unparalleled CPU performance boost.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at a special event held in San Hose, California. Pre-orders are rumored to start directly after the event while first shipments will likely arrive a week later.

Check Also: Exciting News: Samsung Galaxy S24 Expected Launch at Samsung Unpacked 2024