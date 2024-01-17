Annually, Samsung hosts several Galaxy Unpacked events, and the initial one for 2024 is scheduled for today, unveiling the latest Galaxy phones and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked events are not just about introducing new phones. They encompass the launch of additional hardware, software feature announcements across various devices, and occasional appearances by celebrity guests, along with other surprises.

For those eager to witness Galaxy Unpacked firsthand, you’ve come to the right source! Here’s the essential information on how to watch Unpacked and a glimpse of what we anticipate seeing during the event.

Samsung is set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 on January 17, commencing at 1 PM ET/10:00 AM PT. For your convenience, you can convert this to your local time using the provided link. The event will take place in San Jose, California, and the official livestream video is available above for viewing at the scheduled time.

Traditionally, at most Unpacked events, Samsung initiates pre-orders for the newly announced devices on the same day. While it cannot be guaranteed, there is a likelihood that pre-orders will commence on January 17, potentially coinciding with the conclusion of the event.

What To Expect From Unpacked 2024

During today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is anticipated to unveil its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 series. The standard model, the Galaxy S24, is expected to maintain a design akin to its predecessor. It features a flat display, a centered cutout for the selfie camera, and a triple-lens rear camera system. It is likely to be comparable in size to the Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is presumed to resemble a larger version of the Galaxy S24, sharing most of the same specifications. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to bear similarities to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a notable rumor suggesting the possibility of a flat display and a slightly reworked camera system.

A noteworthy announcement at the event is the launch of Galaxy AI. It is Samsung’s response to the growing trend of generative AI. Galaxy AI, powered by the underlying system Samsung Gauss, will have three cores: language, code, and image. Some features will operate on-device, while others will be cloud-based, requiring a data connection. The full integration of these systems into the Galaxy S24 series is eagerly anticipated. It promises advancements in language, code, and image processing.

How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event

Attending the physical Unpacked event in San Jose may be a challenge without an invitation from Samsung. It is typically reserved for exclusive media personnel and partners. However, the good news is that Samsung provides a free livestream of the event, enabling everyone to watch it conveniently from the comfort of their own home.