Samsung S23 Series: Release Date, Comparison, What’s New & Expected PTA Tax

The wait is finally over for all the smartphone lovers who were waiting for the launch of Samsung’s S23 Flagship lineup. The South Korean giant has officially announced that it is going to hold the Samsung Unpacked Event on Feb 1. According to a source, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. It will be the first in-person event from Samsung after a gap of three years and it will be hosted in San Fransico.

How to Watch the Samsung Unpacked Event Live?

You can easily enjoy the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to see the most anticipated high-end devices of the company.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S23 lineup?

There won’t be any overhaul changes to the S23 lineup compared to its predecessor. However, as per the information we have gathered, there will be changes to the camera setup and the chipset. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will be able to impress the audience with these upgrades.

Ditching Exynos Chipset:

Samsung is reportedly abandoning its Exynos chipsets in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for all Galaxy S23 devices sold around the world. Normally, the company equips its Asian and European releases with Exynos chipsets, but its US-sold products include Qualcomm chipsets. The step may be aimed at enhanced performance for the upcoming S23 lineup.

We May See a 200 MP Primary Camera:

Apart from the performance aspect, the rumor suggests that the Galaxy S23 will include a 200-megapixel primary camera, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will use 50-megapixel primary cameras. However, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event to really find out what Samsung will be offering in the smartphone lineup. IT is pertinent to mention here that leakster Ice Universe has been saying that the new hardware and better processing of the S23 series camera will improve night photography and video. A recently released teaser video is all about it. The teaser says that “stunning night photos are coming soon,” and without any doubt, the three o’s are camera lenses.

Comparison (Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra)

The most notable differences between the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra and Galaxy S23 ultra are the chipset and camera. You can see the detailed specifications of both smartphones in the below-mentioned table:

Specs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inch AMOLED Super AMOLED Brightness 1,750 nits 2,150 nits Refresh Rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + Corning Gorilla Glass Victus +_ Camera 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide) +10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto)+ 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto)+ 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)+

10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto)+ 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto)+ 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ Selfie Camera 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) Processor Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Adreno 740 Memory 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM (DDR5X) OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI 5 Android 13, One UI 5 Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE 5.3, A2DP, LE

Expected PTA Taxes on Samsung S23 Series (Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra):

We have talked a lot about the PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) taxes on different smartphones in recent times. It is because the taxes levied on smartphones have become exorbitant owing to the current economic recession. The State Bank of Pakistan has meager foreign reserves and in order to balance it, the central bank along with the government has increased taxes on imports to keep them in check. We have already covered the PTA taxes on the galaxy S22 series and the same high taxes would be levied on the Galaxy S23 series. Therefore, check out the expected PTA taxes on the Samsung S23 series in the table mentioned below:

Devices PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S23 108,000 132,000 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 108,000 132,000 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 109,000 134,000

Note: You can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to check the PTA tax on any other smartphone.