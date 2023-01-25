Scarsdale International School Lahore suspends 5 students including victim over violence scandle

Advertisement

Just a few days back, social media was flooded with a video where a girl was assaulted in school. In the video we can see four girls hitting the victim while the voices of boys telling them how to hit the girls could also be heard. This incident took place in an elite school of Lahore named Scarsdale International School Lahore. After the video went viral, we came across some interviews of victim father on social media, where he revealed that after the school didn’t corporate with the victims family, he registered a complaints.

However, Lahore court had granted pre-arrest bail to the school girls nominated in the police complaint. Today, we came to know that five school girls including the victim are suspended by the school after the video went viral on social media showing girls punching, kicking and using bad language with the victim.

A new turn to the Scarsdale International School Lahore Incident

Regarding this incident, the school has issued a circular where they identified the the victim as a grade 8 student whereas the suspects were identified as students of grade 8,9,10 and 11. This circular stated that this was the first time in 25 years, such incident has occurred in the school

“Based on their reccomendations/findings, from the investigating effort, disciplinary actions against the concerned students shall be taken. Serious misdemeanors by the concerned students may result in the expulsion of the students from the school, according to the school’s regulations,”

The father of assaulted girl revealed that this incident has occurred when his daughter recorded a video of her class fellow taking drug and sent it to her father. over this the other girl got quite mischievous and she took revenge in this way.

However, one thing that should be noted here is that the school management was no where to be found when this incident occurred which is a big negligence on their part. Also children doing drug in schools is another red flag.

The father has also approached FIA to take action against those who uploaded this video clip on social media since it was a huge trauma for whole family.

