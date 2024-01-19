Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to Launch As A Digital-only Game in May 2024

After making a grand reappearance at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024, Ninja Theory, the developer behind Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, has provided more insights into the highly anticipated game set to launch on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

A notable revelation is that the game will adopt a digital-only release strategy. There will be no availability of physical copies at launch. This trend, seen recently with smaller AAA studios like Remedy Entertainment choosing a similar path for Alan Wake 2, aligns with the cost-effective nature of digital distribution. Beyond cost savings, digital releases offer the advantage of immediate global availability, enabling players worldwide to dive into the gaming experience simultaneously.

With the desire for creative freedom and the opportunity to set a lower price point without compromising profitability, Ninja Theory decided to embrace a digital-only approach. Dom Matthews, Studio Head at Ninja Theory, explained the rationale behind this decision in a piece for Xbox Wire. It states, “We … took advantage of the freedom that digital-only distribution offered us to create a game of the length that fits perfectly with our intended experience but could be sold at a lower price to reflect the shorter length of our story.”

The game will cost USD 49.99 (AUD 75.90) in digital form, slightly below the standard cost of modern AAA games. Matthews emphasized that this pricing strategy allowed the team to concentrate on delivering a memorable experience in Senua’s unique world.

In addition to shedding light on the distribution strategy and pricing, Matthews shared more details about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. He confirmed that the game’s length would be akin to the first Hellblade, estimating around 8-9 hours of gameplay. Describing the upcoming instalment as a game crafted from the heart, Matthews highlighted the focused narrative, perception puzzles influenced by Senua’s experiences of psychosis, brutal combat sequences, and traversal gameplay set against the harsh yet beautiful landscapes of 10th-century Iceland.

As the countdown to the May 21, 2024, launch date continues, anticipation builds for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, promising an immersive digital experience for gamers on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and also available through Xbox Game Pass.

