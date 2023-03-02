Snapchat will now let you pause your Snap Streaks

Advertisement

In this modern age, Snapchat users are quite worried to maintain their Snap Streaks. Isn’t it? Snapchat Users send a snap to their friends once every 24 hours and no doubt, it has become really important to them. The company is now letting users pause their Snap streaks, so they don’t have to worry about losing them if they decide to not access the app for a while. It will definitely be a sigh of relief for many Snap users.

Snapchat will let users pause only one Snap streak for free during the test phase

The point worth mentioning here is that all Snapchat users will be able to pause only one streak during the test phase free of cost. The company stated in an announcement:

“A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap,” Advertisement

The company has further stated that users will get the option to add more Streak Restores right from the app. However, it will cost 99c per pause in the US. Snapchat also mentioned that it will soon roll out the ability to freeze streaks to Snapchat+ users. The point notable here is that people will have to pay either way in order to maintain streaks. Last month, the company also added a chatbot to its paid plan powered by OpenAI’s GPT tech.

Snapchat recently said that it now has more than 750 million monthly active users with over 2.5 million paid users at its Investor Day event in February. The company also made announcements for creators and developers at the event by bringing ray tracing tech to make Lenses with realistic effects. In addition to that, it also rolled out features to make it easier for Snap creators to use licensed sounds for their snaps.

