Sony Faces Ransomware Attack: Hackers Claim to Have Breached All Networks

A ransomware group has announced that it has breached Sony Group Corporation’s networks and is now threatening to sell the data it has taken from the Japanese tech company. Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be a situation comparable to the notorious 2011 PSN hack, at least for the time being.

Cyber Security Connect reports that the ransomware newcomers Ransomed.vc claims to have compromised Sony’s systems. The group said that Sony is not willing to pay to get its data back; therefore, it is being sold.

“We have successfully compromised [sic] all of Sony systems. We won’t ransom them! we will sell the data. due to sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE,” the group writes, adding that “WE ARE SELLING IT”. It’s important to note that the claims remain unverified.

The group Ransomed.vc has shared some evidence of their hack, although it doesn’t seem to contain highly sensitive or concerning information at the moment. The shared data includes screenshots of an internal login page, a PowerPoint presentation from Sony’s Quality Assurance Division with testbench details, and several Java files. Sony doesn’t appear to be overly alarmed by this evidence at this time.

The ransomware group has shared a file tree of the entire data leak, and it appears to contain fewer than 6,000 files. This is relatively low considering the claim that they breached all of Sony’s systems. Among the files are “build log files,” various Java resources, and HTML files. Some of these files prominently feature Japanese characters. It’s worth noting that the group has not specified a price for the stolen data.

As of now, the situation doesn’t seem overly severe. However, it’s important to note that Ransomed.vc has been responsible for numerous attacks since its emergence earlier this month. These attacks have included targeting the website of the Hawaiian government. It’s been reported that the majority of the group’s members operate from Russia and Ukraine.

