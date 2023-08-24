New Sony Gaming Device Will Allow you to Play PS5 Games Anywhere – Discover More!

Do you want to enjoy the most exciting PS5 games anywhere you go? To facilitate gamers, Sony has announced a new handheld device dubbed ‘PlayStation Portal’ that allows you to play PS5 games anywhere. It is pertinent to mention here that the company announced a handheld device known as Project Q back in March.

The device enables PS Remote Play with optimal WiFi connectivity. According to Sony, the PS Portal requires a minimum of 5Mbps stable Internet speeds for optimal gaming experience. The company said that gamers will only be able to play supported games installed on their PS5 console and the device won’t support PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming. Furthermore, you won’t be able to run any other games or media locally either.

Specs of PlayStation Portal:

Display 8-inch LCD Resolution 1080P Refresh Rate 60Hz Controller Layout Same as PS5 DualSense USB Port USB-C Headphone Jack 3.5mm Speakers Top-mounted

To our surprise, the PS Portal doesn’t arrive with Bluetooth connectivity and can only support Wi-Fi and PlayStation Link. The latter is Sony’s new proprietary wireless connectivity standard which renders low latency lossless audio and switching among compatible devices. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that this new tech is arriving in Sony’s new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds ($200/€220/£200) and Pulse Elite headset ($150/€150/£120). As per a source, both of these gadgets are going to launch later this year.

Price of PlayStation Portal:

PlayStation Portal is priced at $200/€220/£200 and is also set to debut later this year.

