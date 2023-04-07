Soon ‘Find my device’ Feature on Android May Work Even with your phone Turned off

If your Android phone is turned off and lost, it will be difficult to locate. Although there are multiple methods to monitor the location of an Android phone, none of them work when your phone is switched off. The only thing you’ll have is the last known location. Fortunately, it appears that it is likely to change in the future. The code analysis of Kuba Wojciechowski suggests that Google is working on a solution for Find My Device, its hardware location feature, to function even when an Android phone is turned off.
This may sound familiar because iPhones already have this capability. This feature has existed on iPhones for years.
How would this function? According to the disclosed code, the phone’s Bluetooth would remain powered on even when the phone itself is turned off. When combined with ultrawideband (UWB) technology, Google’s servers will be able to pinpoint the precise location of your Android phone, even when it is turned off.
Obviously, for this to be possible, the Bluetooth module would need to be constantly powered up by the phone’s hardware. It is currently unclear which Android phones support this feature. It is possible that the Pixel 8 series would implement this feature first, followed by new Android phones over time.
Remember that Google is developing a competitor to AirTag under the codename “grogu.” This year, we anticipate Google to make a significant drive for Find My Device and compatible hardware, given today’s news.
