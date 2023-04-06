WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features and updates to make its app more user-friendly and easy to use. WhatsApp has also made it easy to switch between the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. However, the switching is a bit confusing, as the app has two distinct layouts. That’s all about to change. WhatsApp is working on a new redesigned interface for its Android app.
WhatsApp Android Update: A Major Redesigned Interface is Coming
According to the WABetaInfo, the next Android version will move the navigation bar to the bottom just like in iOS. The update, which brings WhatsApp to version 2.23.8.4, is rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program this week. The feature is in development and will be available in a future version of the app soon.
Users have been requesting a redesign of WhatsApp, as it’s had the same look and feel for some time. So, if the update does eventually surface for Android users and rolls out to a wider base, the app should look the same across all mobile phones.
This is not the only feature WhatsApp is working on. The company is also working on a new feature that will lock your certain chats. This means you can secure them behind a passcode or a fingerprint, so nobody can open them in case they use your phone. To access the secretive communications, you’ll be able to find a “Locked chats” tab above “Archived” when you tap on the primary “Chats” tab.
