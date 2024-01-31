Soon You Will Be Able To Watch Landscape TikTok Videos In Full Screen

Several rumors have been circulating that TikTok wants its users to turn their phones sideways. Now, you must be wondering, why is the company saying so. It is because a new TikTok feature is under testing dubbed “Horizontal Mode“. It will allow people to watch landscape TikTok videos in full screen.

TikTok Videos To Get A Horizontal Mode

Reports claim that initially, a few users will get access to the test feature. These people will see a new “full screen” button while watching square or rectangular videos in their feed. A new mode will surface by pressing the button. As a result, the video will rotate taking advantage of the extra space and showing in full screen. However, it is worth mentioning here that users need to press the button and then rotate the screen to switch to horizontal mode. On other apps, users are required only to flip their phones to the side and the video changes accordingly.

We all know that TikTok is known for its short, digestible clips. It has been trying to motivate people to post longer, more detailed videos by increasing the upload video limit to 10 minutes. TikTok wants to attract creators who are making videos on YouTube. On the other hand, YouTube itself has been attempting to take on TikTok with its “Shorts” offering. YouTube shorts are much shorter and can be watched by flicking through an algorithmic feed. Both platforms try to introduce new features to give tough competition to each other.

There is no other feature that TikTok offers to support landscape and cinematic videos. It is still unknown whether TikTok rolls the test out more broadly or if it comes as a full feature. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. If you have experienced the new mode, do share it with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates!